After Anchorage Assembly extends his emergency powers, Mayor Berkowitz lengthens 'hunker down' order to May 5

The Anchorage Assembly voted on Tuesday to extend Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s emergency declaration, with Berkowitz then unveiling his plan for an updated version of the 'hunker down' order to go through May 5.

The emergency declaration itself was extended to June 5 after an amendment by the Assembly, which has the power to end the declaration earlier by vote. The emergency declaration is separate from the Mayor’s 'hunker dow'n order, which he and his staff said will be on a different timeline.

“We will be extending this order through 11:59 p.m. on May 5,” said the Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Jason Bockenstedt, “so three weeks from now, we will come back and reevaluate.”

Changes to the order mainly involve businesses. In the updated version, up to two employees may be on-site at a business considered non-essential, though employees symptomatic of COVID-19 are still required to stay at home. Businesses are now also required to allow and encourage employees to use face coverings, and as a result, sewing and fabric stores are now considered essential, but must employ curbside delivery. Other businesses considered non-essential, such as many retail stores, are still prohibited from curbside pickup and delivery.

Also included in the update is a clause stating the homeless are no longer exempt from the emergency order.

“We updated the order so that it applies to everyone in Anchorage by mandating that everyone stay home as much as possible," Bockenstedt said, "and that a home may include a residence, temporary residence, or shelter."

Berkowitz also said he’s working with Gov. Mike Dunleavy to bring back some non-essential medical services, and that he expects an announcement on that sometime this week.

