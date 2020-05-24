Mayor signs emergency order allowing Anchorage to move to Phase 3

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has signed a new emergency order that allows the Municipality to move into the third phase of re-opening. The order, EO-10, extends precautions aimed at preserving the health and safety of the community while taking the next step to open the economy.

“Anchorage has done a great job responding to a public health crisis,” said Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. “Now, as we move forward, safety is essential for restoring customer confidence, and business strength.”

Phase three provides loosened restrictions to most businesses, personal care services, gyms, child care facilities, summer camps, and large gatherings. EO-10 focuses distinctly on distancing and hygiene practices, rather than capacity restrictions. The emergency order also requires that gatherings of more than 500 people must obtain advance permission from the Municipality.

The Municipality says residents should continue advanced hygiene practices that have enabled Alaska to remain a low risk state so far, such as hand washing, physical distancing, and wearing a face mask in public.

EO-10 adopts State Health Mandate 10 which went into effect on May 21 and requires individuals who recently traveled outside of Alaska to self-quarantine for fourteen days. The Municipality says this self-quarantine requirement will remain in place even if Health Mandate 10 is changed or suspended.

EO-10 replaces EO-09, and goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday.

