Meditation singing bowls and the healing property behind them

For many centuries, music and sound have been used as tools to promote healing and meditation, so it's no surprise they're still around today. If you've noticed yourself getting overwhelmed or stressed lately a practice that takes as little as 5 minutes, could prove to bring some sense of calm.

Meditation Instructor Tracey Pilch demonstrating how Himalayan singing bowls work.

"Okay we're just going to begin. Please close your eyes," said Meditation Instructor Tracey Pilch as she begins the class.

On a clear, warm and sunny day in Anchorage, Pilch guided a meditation session. Closed eyes, sitting still and present is what it entailed.

"Just let go of anything that doesn't concern you in this moment," she said softly.

Colorful artwork and butterflies surrounded the space outside as Pilch introduced a mantra. An artist in her own right, painter and poet, she said the practice is an extension of her.

"I realized, I had been meditating all my life as a painter and as a poet just spending a lot of my life inward, very reflective, very quiet life," she explained.

But, finding your zen isn't always done in silence. Imagine hearing what sounds like church bells as you continue to meditate. Pilch introduced Himalayan singing bowls. An ancient tradition and centering tool that works to help calm the mind.

"So as you're spending time going inward and really just getting into that calmness centering quiet, they help to aid in that process," she said.

For Michael Campbell, it was his second time meditating. A practice he initially didn't think was for him.

"There's a certain relaxation point where it's a tipping point and then I think you get there and you just give yourself over to it," he said.

"I think some people can be intimidated by meditation a lot of people feel like they can't get their minds quiet or they can't relax at the end of the day and actually it's easier than you think," added Pilch.

Petr Bucinsky agreed.

"You feel refreshed, you think clearer, make better decisions and five minutes of meditation is worth for me two hours of doing nothing," said Bucinsky who practices meditation regularly.

Not to mention the benefits that come with continual practice.

"It lowers anxiety, decreases depression, illness, promotes good memory and definitely good sleep among other things," said Pilch.

If you do fall asleep, Pilch said that's okay. It's just another sign that your body and mind is relaxed. All from a practice that can be done in as little as 5 minutes a day.

"Thank you, Namaste," she said.

Pilch added that singing bowls are not for everyone. Some medical conditions are not agreeable to them, so be sure to check with your physician if that concerns you.

If you'd like to learn more about the meditative practice, you can contact Tracey by email at moonscape45@gmail.com.

She became certified to teach meditation through an extensive, online training program with the Chopra Center in California.

