Meet The Creator: @Cabinlife_alaska from Instagram

It's no secret Alaska is full of beauty all year around. From the snow-capped mountains during the winter to watching the salmon swim through the Kenai, Alaska is a creator paradise.

Recently, I met with Todd who is the man behind one of the most picturesque Instagram accounts in Alaska @Cabinlife_alaska.

Above is a short video we did together that outlines how he got into photography, why he continues to do it, and what he hopes people take away from his feed.

Have an idea for a creator here in Alaska we should meet? Leave a comment below!

