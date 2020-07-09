What brings people to Alaska? Better yet, how would someone describe Alaska to those who've never been?

Meet The Creator: @live_free_run_far from Instagram

Well, I spoke with Jeremy Martin, the man behind the Instagram account @live_free_run_far who broke down why he loves taking photos in Alaska, what got him started, and what he hopes people take away from his feed.

Watch the video above!

Have an idea for a creator here in Alaska we should meet? Tweet me @JusGilbert or email Gilbert.Cordova@Gray.Tv

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.