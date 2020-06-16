Service announced for Air National Guardsman who drowned in Fairbanks

On May 10, 22-year-old Staff Sgt. Alfaz Sajid Khan went missing when he was swept away while fishing in the Tanana River in Fairbanks.

Officials with the Alaska National Guard say Khan drowned while fishing near the Fairbanks International Airport where the Tanana and Chena rivers meet.

In an Alaska State Troopers Dispatch from that date, Troopers say while Khan was fishing, his dog jumped into the water. Khan tried to save the dog, but was swept away. Khan was last seen 50 yards from shore, the dispatch said, before he went under the water and never came back up.

When he went missing, many of his fellow Airmen helped in the search.

Khan started his career with the Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base in February 2016. According to the Alaska National Guard, Khan was an electrical environmental journeyman in the 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. On April 1, 2019 Khan began working full time as an Active Guard/Reserve Airman.

“Alfaz will be remembered as a true professional with an amazing attitude and a loving, gregarious nature,” said Col. Richard Adams, 168th Wing Commander.

The memorial service for Khan is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m. in the 168th Maintenance Hangar on Eielson Air Force Base.

The service is limited to only family members and colleagues due to social distancing.

