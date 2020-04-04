Mendenhall Glacier Park receives comments on expansion plan

The U.S. Forest Service has received more than 100 comments on an expansion project in the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska, revealing some residents have reservations about the plans.

The Juneau Empire reported Friday that expansion plans include additional visitor centers, more trails and the expansion of existing parking lots to accommodate more tourists.

Park officials say part of the plan includes building a glacier access zone where visitors can take boats to touch the glacier. Some have argued that doing so could cause it to melt faster. A draft plan is expected to be released in June followed by the final plan in September.