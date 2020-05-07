Millions coming to Alaska in fishery relief

As part of the CARES Act, Alaska will receive $50 million in fishery assistance. The money will be made as direct assistance to subsistence, commercial and charter fishery participants, processors and other fishery businesses.

The relief also grants tribes in Alaska access to $1 million for any negative consequences to subsistence fisheries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes to a large part of the Alaskan economy as the energy and tourism sectors are also weathering the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.