Mixed reaction to treatment center potentially taking place of Midtown hotel

As questions swirl over the possibility of a Midtown Anchorage hotel being converted into a drug and alcohol treatment facility, residents in the area are left wondering what the future might look like. At the same time, the city maintains it is moving forward in an appropriate manner regarding its slow release of information ahead of the proposal being officially presented next week.

"We think the city should put out a plan," said Ric Davidge, of the Midtown Community Council. "If you're going to buy this, how? Where are you going to get the money to operate it?

"It was rather a shock," he continued. "I hadn't heard anything about it. And then when I saw the ordinance, I thought, 'That doesn't make any sense.' The first thing you have to do is meet with the community council you plan to be in, and have a conversation with them."

The Golden Lion Hotel, which is locally owned but operating under the hood of global hotel giant Best Western, is located near the corner of 36th Ave. and New Seward in Anchorage. It is currently still operating as a hotel.

"That property is being considered as a treatment center," said Felix Rivera of the Anchorage Assembly. "Not a homeless shelter. Very different; an in-patient treatment center, similar to the Ernie Turner Center."

Jason Bockenstedt, the mayor's chief of staff, said he believes there has been much misinformation that's been disseminated, and that the municipality is not trying to skip over the standard public process.

"I think there was a lot of misinformation that has been put out about this," he said. "I would say, we haven't blindsided anyone: We are going through our process to identify locations and put together a proposal that would go in front of the Assembly.

"We are not trying to get around the public process," he said. "This is going to be a very public and transparent process."

Though the proposal would not turn the hotel into a homeless shelter, and instead a treatment center, Anchorage Assembly member John Weddleton said the development would greatly affect the city's homeless population.

"The administration has been looking around for places not only for homeless shelters but also for drug and alcohol recovery, which we desperately need more of," he said. "You look around and see the homeless on the streets. Mental illness and drugs and alcohol addiction are key drivers there, so we need to address those if we're going to solve this problem."

Right now, there is no official proposal for the purchase or use of the Golden Lion on the table. Instead, the proposal for the Midtown treatment center is expected to officially be put in front of the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday. At that point, people will receive public notice ahead of an eventual public hearing.

The owner of the Golden Lion declined to comment for now, as did several business owners in the area, though most of them were unaware of the potential developments at the hotel.

"There's a big public process involved with that, that people should be involved with," Weddleton said. "It's an important issue."

Rivera and Weddleton said they expect the proposal to be under consideration for several weeks, as usual, ahead of an Assembly vote, though members could decide to postpone a decision and take a different tactic if necessary.

Separate from the city pursuing the Golden Lion as an option for a future treatment center is a proposal the Assembly is considering to allow homeless and transient shelters within B-3 zoning districts. The ordinance, proposed by Weddleton and fellow Assembly member Meg Zalatel, is not connected in any way the the emergency proclamations due to the coronavirus, nor would it impact anything regarding the developments or lack thereof at the hotel, according to Weddleton.

The proposal is also expected to be considered at the July 14 meeting.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.