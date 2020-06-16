Modified 4th of July festivities to be held in Seward, there will be fireworks

The Seward Chamber of Commerce says there will be 4th of July festivities this year, but things will be different.

The Chamber of Commerce will implement safety precautions, such as an increase in sanitation products. They are also calling on people to wear a face covering, wash hands often, maintain six feet of social distancing and if you are sick, stay home.

The exact festivities to be held were not announced, but what is known is that the 4th of July Fireworks Display, presented by Seward Subway, will begin at midnight on the 4th.

Events previous known not to take place this year are the Mount Marathon Race and parade,

