Moose Meadows Fire grows to 56 acres overnight Saturday; crews working toward full containment Sunday

Fire crews are working toward full containment of the Moose Meadows Fire which grew in size from 42 acres to 56 acres overnight Saturday, a result of more accurate mapping than fire growth according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.

According to a Sunday morning update from DOF, the fire is currently 40 percent contained, with crews hoping to achieve full containment by day's end Sunday.

Approximately 45 wildland fire personnel are on the ground in the area located near Moose Meadows Road — a short dirt road leading to a recreational trail to Mount Baldy — including the Pioneer Peak Hotshot Crew and Gannett Glacier Fire Crew.

Crews on the ground established a hose line around the entire fire perimeter on Saturday, with water tenders from the West Lakes Fire Department providing water supply.



The West Lakes Fire Department is fills portable water tanks to be used for a water supply for firefighters working contain to the Moose Meadows Fire

north of Wasilla on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Photo by Stephanie Bishop/Alaska Division of Forestry.

The Moose Meadows Fire, first reported to DOF at 2:23 p.m. Saturday, was originally estimated to be burning at 2.5 acres, and had grown to five acres by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.

Fire managers believe the fire is human-caused. A fire investigator is expected to arrive Sunday to begin work to determine the exact cause.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work without interference.

According to Sunday's Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Situation Report, 81 fires have burned 226.4 acres so far this year, not including prescribed burns. Of those 81 fires, 74 were human-caused, one attributed to lightning, and six undetermined.

A burn permit suspension is in effect for most of Alaska, including the Mat-Su Valley due to extremely dry conditions.

