Moose cow attacks woman and dog in Eagle River

A moose attack Wednesday evening leaves a woman and her dog injured in Eagle River, according to neighbors.

The encounter occurred on Samalga Circle in the Eaglewood neighborhood. This is the same neighborhood where and man and his dog were attacked in May of 2019.

Neighbors say the woman, who has not been identified, was walking her dog down the cul-de-sac when a mother moose cow emerged from the tree line and became protective of a calf.

Neighbors also say the dog was protective of the owner and was caught in the scuffle.

The extent of the injuries of both the woman and the dog are not known at this time.

