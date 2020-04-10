More coronavirus recoveries and cases reported, with Alaska total rising to 246

In its daily release of coronavirus case numbers, the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported a rise in cases by 11, along with one more person being hospitalized.

The state death toll remains at seven, but 55 people have recovered from the virus, according to DHSS data.

As of April 9, 5,024 tests had gone through commercial evaluation and 2,408 had gone through the Public Health Lab.

State officials on Wednesday extended multiple mandates, suspending in-person schooling statewide for the remainder of the school year and pushing back the social distancing and intrastate travel limits to be effective through at least April 21.

Below is the current geographic distribution of cases through April 10.

