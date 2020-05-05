As more families hit the trails an Anchorage gives guidance

An Anchorage mother hopes that her book will help families as more decide to hit the trails and escape cabin fever.

Lia Keller published Hiking for Anchorage Kids last summer and is taking a surge in orders as more people are hitting the trails.

"There are great resources of hikes for adults, but they don't go into the things that parents need to know," Keller said. "Like, can I take a stroller? Will my kids fall into a river? What do I need to watch out for? Are there bathrooms?"

Kellar runs The Alaska Forest School where she takes little ones on outdoor adventures and teaches them about nature. Parents often go to her for tips and she's happy to help.

"I think that parents now have all this extra time and I'm so glad that they're using it to go out as a family," she said.

The guidebook starts out with beginning hikes. She recommends the first hike to ease children in is Campbell AIr Strip and eventually, the book guides families to Little O'Malley.