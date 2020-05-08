More guidelines on opening to come, Gov. says in press conference

New guidelines for sports social distancing are coming soon, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at a press conference Friday. The state, which started phase two of its plan to reopen Alaska Friday, has already stated that swimming pools and indoor fitness centers are able to operate at a limited capacity. But more guidance could be released as soon as late Friday evening as the state works on the guidelines for the third phase of reopening the state.

At the press conference the governor also acknowledged the passing of Former Lt. Governor Byron Mallot who was 77. Flags will be lowered in his honor for the next seven days.

The Center for Disease Control and OSHA are advising states not to open elective procedures, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said but she says they are working on having a limited mandate on dental procedures by Monday.

Since Alaska’s case numbers are low compared to all other U.S. states, Alaska will be moving forward planning how to open up other medical procedures while safeguarding testing supplies.

“We have a final draft specifically over dental that we’re just working on the last few words and hoping to have out Monday that will have a lot more details to it,” Zink said.

Dunleavy closed the press conference by asking the legislature to give serious consideration to CARES Act funding this weekend.

“I would ask that they ask themselves, is the hold-up, whatever is holding this up, is it of such magnitude that it’s worth holding up as Alaskans are waiting for those funds,” Dunleavy said.

