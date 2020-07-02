More testing options coming to the Mat-Su Valley in July

The Matanuska Susitna Borough announced plans on Wednesday to offer additional COVID-19 testing opportunities throughout the month of July. According to the latest information available on the borough's webpage, 13 testing sites are currently operational and listed as follows:

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Benteh Nuutah Valley Native Primary Care

Mat-Su Regional Urgent Care

Daily, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mat-Su Health Services - Wasilla

M-F, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Mat-Su Health Services - Big Lake

M-F, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Family Health Center - Palmer

M-F, 8:30 a.m. – 5 .p.m

C'eyiits' Hwnax Life House Community Health Center

M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunshine Community Health Center

M-F, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wasilla Medical Clinic

M-F, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat-Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mat-Su Public Health Center - Wasilla

M-F, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Capstone Clinic - Wasilla

M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Capstone Clinic Palmer Mobile Testing Site

M-F, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat-Sun 10 a.m. –6 p.m.

Urgent Care at Lake Lucille

M-F, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat-Sun 9 a.m. –5 p.m.

Through the month of July, the borough's EMS director, Ken Barkley says several one-day testing sites will be implemented, including the following:

Arctic Hardware on KGB road

July 9, 11 a.m - 3 p.m.

Upper Susitna Senior Home

July 16, 11 a.m - 3 p.m.

Houston Fire Station,

July 30, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Butte Fire Station

July 30, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Additional plans are in the works to open a temporary testing site in Glacier View, sometime in early August.

Since the pandemic began, 88 borough residents have testing positive. One of those cases was fatal, 40 other have recovered. MSB officials are currently awaiting the results of 292 pending tests.

