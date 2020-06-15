More than 12,000 acres burned by Isom Creek Fire

The Isom Creek Fire has grown to about 12,024 acres with containment at 44%.

The fire is burning north of Fairbanks, 17 miles southwest of Stevens Village.

Fire officials say the Dalton Highway remains open to travel, with traffic control as needed for smoke conditions or in support of firefighting efforts.

“Drivers need to use extreme caution between mileposts 34-62 by driving slowly with headlights on. Be prepared for low visibility, firefighting personnel and equipment along the roadway. Do not stop on the highway,” officials wrote in an update over the weekend.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire and some of the surrounding areas to provide a safe operating environment for firefighting aircraft.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.