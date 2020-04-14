Mount Marathon may be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

Announced Tuesday, the Mount Marathon Race Committee has postponed the 93rd running of the famed race.

The race was planned for July 4, 2020.

In a press release posted online by Mount Marathon Race Director Matias Saari, “This postponement, done foremost to protect the public’s health, is a great disappointment. However, it is in the best interests of the racers, the City of Seward, and the event’s volunteers, officials, spectators, and sponsors. Postponement is necessary given the statewide restrictions on nonessential travel and group gatherings. Also, racers would soon have begun training in Seward in increasingly large numbers.”

MMRC says by June 1, 2020, it will be announced whether to re-schedule for Sunday, September 6, 2020 (Labor Day weekend) or to postpone until July 4, 2021.

The Mount Marathon Race roster will be announced on April 15, 2020. Roster spots will be guaranteed for whenever the 93rd running is held. Once a new race date is scheduled, revised entry policies including deferrals will be outlined.

MMRC adds the 4th of July Festival organized by the Seward Chamber of Commerce is still tentatively scheduled to proceed. On June 1, the Chamber will decide whether to continue to plan, postpone or cancel the 4th of July festivities.

