Much colder today and below zero overnight

While under partly sunny skies Tuesday in Anchorage we will see a high near 13 degrees.

Monday's storms could continue to deliver snow showers to the Copper River Basin early Tuesday morning. Storms moving through Southcentral today (Tuesday) will bring significantly stronger winds to the region as colder air moves in with it. Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) and gusts are expected over Kamishak Bay through gaps in Shelikof Strait as they increase Tuesday afternoon. As cold air dives down from the north while storms pull on one another (high pressure to the north and low's to the south) winds will increase by Wednesday morning for the city of Valdez and nearby marine areas, with possible wind gusts of 50 mph through the city and port through Wednesday evening.

These strong winds accompanied by recently fallen snow for Valdez and Thompson Pass will cause blowing snow conditions, reducing visibility at times. Relatively dry conditions will persist across Southcentral Alaska beginning Wednesday through the end of the week.

For the extended period, we start with a ridge of high pressure stretching across the western half of the state. Farther west, a low-pressure storm is moving east from the western Aleutians over the southern Bering Sea. High pressure begins to move east while the storms out west start to break down and weaken.

More storms keep pushing in from the north Pacific and move into the eastern Bering Sea by Sunday. This will keep the weather unsettled across much of southern Alaska as a storm near Shemya on Friday moves into the southwest coast by late Saturday. These storms then move inland on Sunday extending into the northern Gulf ushering in moist airflow from the south and delivering another round of widespread precipitation for interior Southwest and Southcentral Alaska.

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday with temps around 13 degrees. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with winds out of the north at 15 mph but up to 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday in Anchorage with a high temperature of 10 degrees as well as 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.

Clear skies for Wednesday night as we drop down to -5 degrees with winds out of the northeast at 15 mph.

Looking ahead, we will be sunny on Thursday with a high of 13 degrees and 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations.

