Get ready to shop fresh and shop local. The Muldoon Farmers Market opens to the public on Saturday. Of course with Covid-19, things will look a bit different this year. For example, vendor booths will be spaced at least 6 feet apart. There will be one way traffic and only one person can enter a booth at a time. Vendors are all required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to wear them also.

Muldoon Farmers Market opens Saturday.

Despite changes, volunteers share what makes this outdoor community market special.

"This is a community market, done by community volunteers we have no barrier to entry the only bylaws that we have any barrier to entry is it must be Alaska grown, Alaska produced or Alaska made. We wanted this to be a good community space for Muldoon. Many people on Muldoon don't own a car, I think it's 1 in every 3 people so it's important to have a walkable space from each part of the community, said volunteer Carla McConnell.

The market opens on Saturday, June 27th from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 26th.

