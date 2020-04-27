Multi-agency search underway for missing Homer man

A multi-agency search effort is underway for a Homer man after personal property and a loose dog belonging to him were found in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Troopers received a report that a backpack, fishing poles and a loose dog were found near the waters edge of Hidden Creek Trail in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

AST responded to the area with U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers and recovered the items, and determined that they belong to 39-year-old Homer resident Michael Crawford.

Troopers found Crawford's vehicle and camper and he wasn't with either of them.

Crawford was last heard from last Wednesday, April 22.

A coordinated multi-agency search effort is being conducted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Alaska State Park Rangers, the Alaska Dive Rescue Team, and Crawford's family and friends.

This is a developing story.

