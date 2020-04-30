Muni issues homeless camp abatement notice

Thursday the municipality began issuing notices that homeless camps in downtown and along Chester Creek will be abated beginning in 10 days.

“This time of year, it’s always a high tension part of the year because in the fall when it gets cold and it gets dangerous out there for our workers, we have to slow down the abatement process and pretty much stop,” Anchorage Assemblymember Chris Constant said. "So since it got cold, people have rooted in and kind of made those camps their homes.”

Constant says that even though the muni cannot remove personal property within a 10 day notice period, he expects that some people will start to relocate sooner. Constant says that there will also be staff working with homeless residents to ensure they are aware of their options and help get them connected to resources.

“Not sooner than 10 days, but if history is any teacher, people will start to move out pretty quickly. Where they will go is another issue. Some have characterized it as kind of a whack-a-mole where you move them from one place and they just set up in another place,” Constant said. “I’m hopeful at this time we will work really hard to assertively get people to where shelter is because that’s where our outreach hubs are and that’s where people can get connected to real housing opportunities, permanent supportive housing.”

Constant asks that people who may have altercations with someone trespassing or conducting other illegal activity on their property call 311 or report it to the police rather than taking matters into their own hands.

“Those reports are what drive our police resources. They react to where the actual need is,” Constant said. “And all of us remember, these are people. We’re all in this human condition struggling to figure out what the right answers are. Everything is out of order from what it normally would be on any given year, and it wasn’t great before so it’s really not great now.”

The team that will clean up the site is operated by the municipality’s Parks and Recreation. As of Thursday, the team had not yet been hired, but Constant said the team will be staffed and given additional training on how to operate in light of the mandates in place to prevent transmitting COVID-19.

