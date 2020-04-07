Early results of Anchorage's Municipal Election show slight favor of alcohol tax, denial of on-site smoking proposition

In the midst of a global pandemic, voters within the Municipality of Anchorage were casting ballots for several key propositions as well as seats on both the Anchorage Assembly and local school board.

The unofficial election results for the Municipality of Anchorage Municipal Election are now in, with results posted on the MOA website Tuesday evening.

The early results reflect those counted ballots as of 8:30 p.m. on Election Day, April 7. Officials said about 75 percent of all the ballots received thus far have been counted upon the first release of results, and that none of the drop box or mailed ballots from today figure into the early numbers.

About 214,900 ballots were mailed in mid-March, according to Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones. Around 2,000 replacement ballots were also issued, she said, for issues such as address changes and temporary addresses.

Ballots must have been dropped off to a receiving center or secure ballot box, or must be postmarked by April 7, in order to be counted. They may be received by election workers until up to ten days after the election - in this case, April 17 - when a commission will decide which envelopes should be rejected.

Election officials will post updated results daily, Jones said, and the final run on the ballots will be done and presented to the Anchorage Assembly on April 21. These results are the final certified ones and will include what the Anchorage Assembly will adopt.

Below are a few key ballot propositions and the preliminary results for each.

Prop 2: Anchorage School District School Bond, allotting $82.8 million for earthquake repairs

Yes: 25,895 votes, 57.89%

No: 18,839 votes, 42.11%

Reporting: 44,734

Prop 11: On-site marijuana smoking, which would make it legal for licensed retail marijuana stores to allow their customers to smoke marijuana in their designated consumption areas

Yes: 15,786 votes, 35.72%

No: 28,409 votes, 64.28%

Reporting: 44,195

Prop 12: Two Anchorage Assembly members for each district, adding a second member for the downtown area

Yes: 25,258 votes, 59.14%

No: 17,453 votes, 40.86%

Reporting: 42,711

Prop 13: 5 percent alcohol tax, with money dedicated to public safety and health programs associated with drinking

Yes: 22,750 votes, 51.76%

No: 21,203 votes, 48.24%

Reporting: 43,953

For additional updates, you can request to receive text alerts for this year's municipal election by texting “vote” to (907) 312-1012.

