Municipality begins abatement of well-known downtown homeless camp

A well-known homeless camp on 3rd Ave. and Ingra St. is being abated by the Municipality of Anchorage after it served 10-day notices to those who live in the area.

"The Municipality around May begins our camp abatement process,” shared Anchorage Housing and Homeless Coordinator Nancy Burke. “This is a process we’ve been working on over the past three years to create a system to keep our parks and green spaces clean.”

Burke said that during the 10-day notice, the MOA will visit with the homeless and help them understand resources available, as well as where those resources are located.

“We are really pleased we’ve been squawking for a long time trying to get some action and get some help from the city,” said the nearby owner of PIP Printing John Tatham. ”This is obviously something that we applaud.”

Several people who live in the homeless community expressed dismay over the abatement, but would not go on camera.

Those who own businesses in the area, meanwhile, were glad something was done about the well-known camp, but that wasn't the case in April, when Tatham and others who are a part of a neighborhood group "3rd Avenue Radicals" held a protest against the homeless camp. Soon after, the Anchorage Assembly moved to pass a resolution to abate and clean up homeless camps in the community.

“Our main concern is what’s going to happen afterward,” Tatham said. “Last year, after they abated, the first tent was resurrected in twelve hours.”

The "3rd Avenue Radicals" community group said it is working on meeting with the mayor to discuss a long term solution for homeless camps in their neighborhood.

