Municipality of Anchorage burn ban to go into effect before the weekend

Starting Friday, May 15th, 2020 at 9:00 am, a burn ban will be in effect for the Municipality of Anchorage.

The Anchorage Fire Department and Anchorage Health Department issued the burn Ban.

"The burn ban is based on the determination that the fire danger within the Municipality is Very High and is projected to continue at that level or worse for several weeks. The Municipality of Anchorage is also concerned about the shortage of state or federal assistance available to fight a wildland fire in Anchorage. The burn ban will stay in effect until the fire danger conditions improve and available resources increase," according to a press release.

What's allowed:



Barbecue grills (electric, gas & charcoal)



Enclosed pellet grills such as Traegers, etc.



Campfires in dedicated fire rings in the State Parks within the Municipality of Anchorage are allowed

What's not allowed:



Campfires



Burn pits



Open fires on the ground



Burning of yard debris including leaves, grass and tree limbs. All woody debris must be disposed of through curbside trash removal, the Solid Waste Service's transfer site or the landfill or the wood lot.



The use of burn barrels or burning of trash, garbage, construction materials, or other non-cured firewood is prohibited

Violation of the burn ban may result in the following fines: 1st offense - $150.00, 2nd offense - $300.00, 3rd offense - $600.00.

Earlier this month the Alaska Division of Forestry suspended all burn permits.

The burn permit suspension was put in place due to concerns about the state’s ability to respond to human-caused wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

