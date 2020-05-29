Municipality of Anchorage receives donation of 10,000 masks

The Municipality of Anchorage is thanking the Alaska Chinese Association for donating thousands of masks to the Anchorage Emergency Operations Center.

The ACA raised $15,000 to purchase 10,000 masks from China, including 8,000 surgical masks and 2,000 KN95 masks, the municipality said in a press release.

“This will allow us to fulfill many more requests for PPE from the health care community in Anchorage,” Incident Commander of the Emergency Operations Center Bill Falsey said in a prepared statement.

The ACA is a nonprofit organization that provides cultural and educational functions to the Chinese community in Alaska with a membership of over 200 families, according to their website.

“Our members wanted to help the front-line fighters in the battle against COVID-19 in our community by launching a donation campaign two months ago, raising $15,000,” ACA President Samson Ning said.

Health care providers and businesses can request PPE by calling (907) 343-1419 during business hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

