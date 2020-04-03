Municipality of Anchorage suspends People Mover bus service in effort to slow COVID-19

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz held another community briefing on the municipality's mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkowitz announced the suspension of the bus service on Friday, April 3rd. He said even with the restrictions of only nine people allowed on the bus at one time, it still wasn't complying with the current health mandates.

Director of Transportation Jaime Acton was available via video conference and said there will now be an on demand bus service. That service will come via the Anchor Ride program. You will need to go online and create an account, and it will be fare free. You can find more information on those services here

"This should be only used for medical, pharmacy, grocery runs and critical jobs," Acton said.

Berkowitz also reiterated that the Port of Alaska is open, despite a post traveling the internet on Thursday that the Port of Entry office is closing for two weeks.

"The port remains open and operational," Berkowitz said.

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop also joined the briefing, sharing that ASD has rolled out 1,600 laptops and 750 hotspots to students all over the district in order to ensure they have what they need to complete the distance learning program currently being implemented.

When asked if she thought students would return to school this semester, Bishop said she is not planning on it, but will wait for word from the governor.

