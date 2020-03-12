Musher battles frostbitten eyes on Iditarod trail

Battling harsh weather conditions comes with the territory on the Iditarod trail, and veteran musher Tom Knolmayer found that out the hard way.

”Frostbite my eyes,” Knolmayer told KTUU at the McGrath checkpoint.

He said it happened at Rainy Pass, but had not scratched from the race when he spoke to our crew at the McGrath checkpoint.

“It was around -30 degrees here last night (Tuesday), and some of the mushers said it felt like -50 or so coming here,” Iditarod race judge Charley Bejna describing the weather Wednesday. ”You could tell everybody was cold”

The 52-year-old Knolmeyer planned to mush during the day for easier visibility, and made it to the Ophir checkpoint on Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. The veteran musher has finished three Iditarods, and is currently a trauma surgeon.