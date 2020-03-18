Mushers John Schandelmeier and Meredith Mapes scratch from 2020 Iditarod

Rookie Iditarod musher John Schandelmeier and veteran Iditarod musher Meredith Mapes have both scratched at the Unalakleet checkpoint.

Schandelmeier scratched at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Mapes scratched at 8:09 a.m.

Mapes made the decision to scratch due to personal health reasons.

Mapes had seven dogs in harness at the time she made the decision to scratch.

Schandelmeier made the decision to scratch in the best interest of his race team.

Schandelmeier had 13 dogs in harness at the time he made the decision to scratch.

This makes 14 scratches in the 2020 race so far.

