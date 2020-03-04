COVID-19 update to Alaska Legislature

The Alaska State Emergency Operations Center has raised Alaska’s level of preparedness following announcement of new cases in Washington and California.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink briefs the State Legislature on COVID-19 preparedness Wed. March 4. (360 North/KTOO)

The state was previously at Level-1 preparedness, which involved planning a statewide response to coronavirus, COVID-19, in what officials say is the likely event it surfaces in Alaska. Level-2 “Heightened Awareness” means the response plan should be ready for implementation at any time, according to Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum.

Crum said the Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday cleared Alaska to receive $4.5 million in funding to help bolster healthcare infrastructure in response to COVID-19.

“We are low population but deemed high threat because of our location on the globe. And because of that, we have access to some of these funds,” Crum said.

On Wednesday, Crum joined Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, in updating the Alaska State Legislature on the state’s pandemic preparedness efforts.

Zink hammered home the importance of communicating real-time, accurate updates to encourage health safety measures and limit public panic.

“A lot of our messaging is thinking about the whole healthcare system,” Zink said. “Both what individuals can do, but also how we can make sure that our healthcare system is up and running and strong.”

Zink confirms there are still no coronavirus cases in Alaska, but testing efforts are underway. She says they currently are only able to test 100 people, and a DHSS press release confirms they expect 50 more testing kits by Thursday. Zink says the state is strategically choosing who is tested based on symptoms and exposure.

Sen. Shelly Hughes, R-Palmer, asked for clarification on how the state is triaging testing, considering there are limited testing kits available. Zink said elderly patients are most at-risk, and are among those who would be tested first.

“If you have a loved one who you’re caring for in a long-term care facility, you’re going to be a higher risk and we’re going to prioritize the testing,” Zink said.

The state is also prioritizing patients currently in the hospital with undiagnosed symptoms. So, if flu test results come back negative on a very sick patient, that person would likely be tested.

There are only two facilities that can administer COVID-19 kit testing -- one in Anchorage and one in Fairbanks. They’re both state-operated. Rep. Matt Claman, D-Anchorage, asked if localities might eventually be able to administer their own tests to reduce burden on state facilities.

For now, Zink said the burden of testing will remain in the state’s hands. She said they are hoping the CDC will develop an easily-administered test that can be deployed more widely. Zink did not give a timeline on when or if those might become available.

As far as travel restrictions go, Zink said there are currently no restrictions in the United States, and the state has not issued travel advisories for flights coming from Sea-Tac into Alaska airports.

“That’s the balance between how much do we limit normal economy in people moving around, versus being concerned about this disease,” Zink said. “They aren’t screening everyone who gets on and off the plane. Again, we live in a country that prioritizes individual freedom -- and with that comes individual responsibility."

The state has asked localities, businesses, any employee-based operation to implement two-week quarantine procedures on ill employees. So a big concern people have is how to know whether or not to stay home from work.

“If my work depends on me being there and you suggest that I have a quarantine for 14 days, how do I tell my employer that I need to stay home for the next two weeks?” Rep. Chris Tuck, D – Anchorage, asked.

Zink recommended calling the state epidemiology department in this case. “We can contact your boss and work with them,” she said.

Zink also touched on the state’s plan for informing the public if a COVID-19 case is reported in Alaska.

“It’s going to look different in different communities,” Zink said. “We are all working together to say, 'Okay, if we do get a positive case here what would that look like?' We want to be consistent in messaging."

