NASA rolls out ‘Launch America’ campaign

NASA is hoping you will join in celebrating a new era of human space flight.

On May 27, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

It will mark the first time NASA has launched astronauts into orbit from the United States since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

While they are discouraging visitors to see the liftoff in person, they do want Americans to participate virtually.

NASA is encouraging the use of the hashtag, #LaunchAmerica, to support the space program.

As part of the countdown, they are creating a special social media campaign to generate excitement.

They want space enthusiasts to consider building homemade rockets or take selfies in their homemade spacesuits. NASA also wants fans to post the pictures and videos to social media with the hashtag, #LaunchAmerica.

NASA says they will repost the winners to their global social media accounts.

They hope the public gets behind this new public-private partnership approach to space travel.

