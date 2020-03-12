NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring tournaments, UAA Women's basketball not playing Friday

The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

In a post on ncaa.org, officials say the reason was "based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat."

The University of Alaska Anchorage women’s basketball team was slated to hit the court Friday against Western Washington in the first round in the NCAA West Regional Championships in Honolulu. Their game has since been canceled.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference is also suspending spring conference athletic competitions until further notice.

This suspension is effective on Friday, March 13.

