NFL prospects ready for their closeup on draft night from home

(AP) – Fifty-eight prospects will take part remotely in the NFL draft, which has gone virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this Dec. 28, 2019 photo, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) faces off against Memphis offensive lineman Obinna Eze (77) while quarterback Brady White (3) looks to pass during the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game in Arlington, Texas. Gross-Matos would have liked to be in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with other NFL draft prospects, but the Penn State defensive lineman is just as comfortable watching it at home. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The players received video kits from the NFL that will record their reactions to being selected.

The kits sent to prospects include two cell phones, two light stands, a pair of tripods, a headset for interviews and a microphone.

One of the phone cameras will be on the entire time until the player is selected, while another will be used for interviews with ESPN, the NFL Network and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The draft begins Thursday night and wraps up Saturday.

