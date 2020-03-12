NSAA Ski Train canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage has canceled the 2020

NSAA Ski Train.

The event was set to take place Saturday.

In a statement, NSAA wrote:

"The decision to cancel the popular event is a precautionary measure, guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations about the potential public health implications of large, public gatherings in light of the spread of COVID-19."

NSAA says "If you purchased tickets and were looking forward to participating in this year’s Ski Train. NSAA will issue full refunds to nearly 300 ticket holders or will allow them to transfer their ticket to the 2021 Ski Train."

