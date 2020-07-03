Napaskiak complains of stigma following COVID tests

An official at one Alaska village says residents have been humiliated and discriminated against after the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. announced two people who were in the village tested positive for COVID-19.

KYUK reports Napaskiak Tribal Administrator Sharon Williams says village residents have been turned away from businesses in the nearby hub community of Bethel, even though they are adhering to proper COVID-19 protocols.

Williams says she's not sure there has been community spread in the village just southwest of Bethel.

But the health corporation says it stands by its assessment and believes it was important to make an announcement.

