National Night Out cancelled due to Coronavirus

Due to COVID-19 concerns, National Night Out is cancelled for 2020. The annual event takes place on the first Tuesday in August in Mountain View.

National Night Out is an opportunity for communities to get together and heighten awareness and strengthen participation in local anti-crime efforts.

National Night Out started in 1984. The first year the event took place, 400 communities in 23 states participated in National Nights Out according to APD.

In 2016, 38 million residents in 16,000 communities across the U.S. came together.

