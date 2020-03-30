Native Healing Dance Offers Comfort During Crisis

A 7-year-old from South Carolina is using her dance moves to spread a message of peace and healing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Skye Yannabah Poola says he just wants to help.

She's watched native jingle dress dancers her whole life, learning the traditional healing dance by watching others, and now that the world is facing a pandemic she decided to share her talent.

"It makes me feel very proud," says Angel Thompson, Skye's mom. "Very proud to know that at her age she thinks about what's going on in the world, what's going on around her, her community."

Last week Thompson shared a video of Skye dancing on Facebook. Since then it's gotten almost 4 million views.

"A lot of different people are coming through and just saying it gives us hope, it really has brightened our day," Thompson says.

Skye says that was her intention...to help others during a dark time.

More: https://bit.ly/2wvDzNH