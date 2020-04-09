Villages in Southwest Alaska are restricting travel from non-residents

Villages across Alaska have started issuing travel bans and guidelines to residents and visitors as COVID-19 cases in the last frontier continue to rise.

On March 23, 2020, a new emergency order announced Monday by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state health officials called for a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period for anyone entering the state.

Once the order was announced, villages started to take action to keep residents safe.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation compiled resolutions, travel bans, and guideline announcements from various villages in its service area.

Here is a breakdown of what each village is doing to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Native Village of Goodnews Bay:

-Enacted an emergency order from March 23, 2020, until April 30, 2020.

-Suspending air and land travel by non-residents until April 30, 2020.

-Only emergency and essential public services personnel are allowed in the community.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.

-Residents may only travel out of the community for medical and emergency purposes.

-The water and sewer that was previously disconnected to people’s homes must be reconnected to ensure that their health can be protected.



Ivanof Bay:

-The Ivanof Bay Tribe has completely closed access to the tribal office and all employees are either on leave or working from home as possible.

-Following the Municipality of Anchorage travel restrictions.



Levelock Village Council:

-Limiting the number of people in community buildings.

-Allowing people to work from home.

-Written permission is needed from LVC to travel into the community. Also, residents who return must self-quarantine for 14 days.



Manokotak Village Council:

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.

-Loitering is not allowed at the MVC office.

MVC will allow one person at a time to take care of their business and they’ll have to leave ASAP when done

-Practicing physical-distancing is encouraged.

-MVC TPO is enforcing a 9 p.m. curfew.

-If COVID-19 does reach the village, MVC will be shut down, everyone is advised to stay home.



New Koliganek Village Council:

-All travel for-community members coming into the Native Village of New Koliganek is suspended until further notice.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.

-No loitering is allowed at all community facilities, one or two people are allowed in community buildings.

-If COVID-19 does reach the village, everything will be shut down, all offices and businesses and everyone are advised to stay at home.

-Banning all incoming visitors that aren’t a member of Koliganek.



New Stuyahok Traditional Council:

-All travel for non-community members coming into the Village of New Stuyahok is suspended until further notice. No one is to travel out unless it is a medical emergency.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.

-Advising people to stay away from large gatherings.

-If COVID-19 does reach the village, everything will be shut down,



Perryville:

-Air carriers were informed that only residents are to travel in and out of the community.

-Travel is restricted to medical only.

-The council has issued 500 dollars in electricity to each household as well as 150 gallons of fuel to encourage people to stay home as much as possible.



Pilot Point Tribal Council:

-Advising people to practice good physical-distancing.

-Advising people to wash their hands.

-Travel outside of the village should only be for emergencies or medical reasons.

-No non-essential travel into the village.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.

-The clinic doors are locked. If you need to be seen call the clinic and she will let you know when to come in.



Platinum Traditional Village Council:

-Travel between HUBS (Dillingham, Bethel) and surrounding villages by Platinum residents is highly discouraged. Residents must cease all non-essential travel out of the community and limit travel only for medical and emergency purposes.

-Air and Land travel by non-residents (defined as having no residential ties in the community) into Platinum, Alaska is suspended until further notice.

-Only emergency and essential public service personnel will be allowed into the community. Mail, freight, food are allowed by air or water (barge).

-All airline agents must wear protective gear when meeting the planes. (latex gloves or gloves of any kind, mask, and if available protective outer gear).

-Residents returning into the community are highly recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days.

-Residents are highly recommended to follow the guidelines for social distancing and are encouraged to cease all social gatherings.

-Residents are highly recommended to follow the guidelines for CORVID-19 issued by the State of Alaska and the United States Government, and

-The Platinum Tribal Office is closed to walk-ins, please call (907) 979-8220

-Platinum Postal Service requests that customers call in before coming into the Post Office.



The Native Village of South Naknek:

-Tribal Buildings and other facilities are locked to the public.

-The clinic will be in operation

-Inter-village travel is reduced to essential only such as medical personnel, water/sewer, electric and telephone workers, mail, grocery, and fuel delivery and maintain the State Mandates of “Social-Distancing.”

-Gatherings in the South Naknek Area are limited to no more than 10 persons.

-Upon return to the South Naknek Area from out of the region, residents should follow the CDC and State Mandates of “Self-Quarantine” for no less than 14 days and 72 hours symptom-free. This includes but not limited to all members of the household.

-Non-Local-Resident’s travel to the South Naknek Area (Johnston Hill to the Shelikoff Straight on the south side of the Naknek River), by route of through South Naknek airport or by boat, shall not be permitted.



The Traditional Council of Togiak:

-Strongly discouraging travel in and out of the village until May 1, 2020.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.

-Flight crews are asked to stay in aircraft if possible. However, they may conduct any necessary business required by their job or use of the bathroom if needed.



Twin Hills Village Council:

-Non-essential travel to the village is prohibited.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.



Aleknagik Traditional Council:

-Council employees will restrict building access to the public except for the Aleknagik Native Store portion of the building and one customer at a time.

-No public use of the restrooms or loitering will be allowed.

-Everyone must self-quarantine themselves for 14-days.



Chignik Bay Tribal Council:

-Non-essential travel to the village is prohibited.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.



Chignik Lagoon Village Council:

-Chignik Lagoon Village Council is requiring that anyone traveling into the village from in-state also self-quarantines for 14 days.

-The clinic is still operating but their doors are locked to foot traffic and you will need to call ahead for any medical services or supplies (907)-840-2218.

-Village Office is still operating but doors are locked to foot traffic and some services are being carried out off-site including administrator duties. A drop box is available to residents outside of the office door.

-School and school grounds are both closed to the public.



Chignik Lake Village Council:

-Non-essential travel to the village is prohibited.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.

-Residents are recommended to hunker down in their homes, sheltering-in-place during this pandemic.



Clarks Point Village Council:

-Clarks Point Village Council is closed until further notice.

-Community households will get 150 gallons of fuel and $500 for electricity due to the crisis.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days.



Curyung Tribal Council:

-Non-essential travel to the village is prohibited.

- The Curyung Tribe strongly recommends anyone returning to Dillingham from the greater Alaska area, outside of Alaska and outside of the United States to self-quarantine in their homes for a period no less than 14 days.



Village of Egegik

-No travel is allowed in or out of Egegik.

-Travel is only allowed for medical emergencies.

-Residents must self-quarantine for 14-days when they return.



Ekwok Village Council

-Non-essential travel to the village is prohibited.

-Residents returning must self-quarantine for 14-days when they return.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, there are 235 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Alaska.

