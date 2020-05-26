Nearly 300 COVID-19 tests done in Northwest Arctic Borough village following second positive COVID-19 case

Over the Memorial Day weekend, nearly 300 COVID-19 tests were done by Maniilaq Association staff following the second confirmed COVID-19 case of a resident.

The resident traveled to Anchorage from one of the villages in the Northwest Arctic Borough to Alaska Native Medical Center for a medical appointment.

On May 20, 2020, the person was tested and the results came back positive for COVID-19.

Three days later the person was tested again. The results of the second test came back negative.

“According to the ANMC Laboratory Medical Director and the Center for Disease Control, the first tests is the most accurate indicator of an individual’s COVID-19 status. This means ANMC and Maniilaq are still regarding the individual as positive for COVID-19 for the sake of safety and the prevention of the spread of the virus,” said the press release.

On May 22 and 23, Maniilaq Association staff traveled to the village where the individual normally resides and conducted the tests.

First tests were done for the individual’s family, who were asked to come to the clinic and volunteer for a test. Then tests were done for anyone in the village who believed they may have been in contact with the individual. Last, tests were offered to anyone in the village who wanted a COVID-19 test.

Maniilaq Association says the results should take 72-hours to return. The tests were sent to the ANMC.

The individual who was tested positive on May 20 remains quarantined at ANMC.

