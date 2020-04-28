Need PPE? Here’s the process for ordering from the Municipality of Anchorage

The Municipality of Anchorage is providing clarification on the process for ordering personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as “PPE,” from the municipality:

- Organizations are requested to attempt to procure supplies through normal processes and vendors. There may be back-ordering issues, but we encouraged all to keep these orders in place.

- When they call, they need to be prepared to answer the following questions:



How long will your existing supply last you?



Do you have a Conservation Plan in place?



Specific Product(s) & quantities for 2 weeks of current business and acceptable substitute



Business name, delivery address, days/times available to receive, OR if requester can pick up orders at the warehouse



Agency point-of-contact and phone number

- The following is a list of items the Muni EOC may be able to provide:

Disposable gowns

Masks, N95 (various models)

Gloves

Masks, surgical

Tyvek suits

Mask/face covering, other (ex. cloth)

Clear, plastic face shields

Hand sanitizer

Foot coverings

IR Thermometers

Head coverings

*Requests for other items, personnel, and capabilities will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

- Prioritization for filling requests is determined by the following tiers:

TIER #1

1. Medical facilities with the greatest number of confirmed in-patient cases

2. Long Term Care Facilities with confirmed in-patient cases

TIER #2

3. EMS, First Responders, and Non-Critical Transport staff who are transporting potential or confirmed cases

4. Healthcare workers carrying out support to medical facilities or long-term care facilities with potential or confirmed cases

5. Municipal-sanctioned contractors who have been tasked with the shelter, isolation, and quarantine missions.

TIER #3

6. Healthcare facilities working with potential COVID-19 positive cases

7. Congregate locations with potential or confirmed cases

8. All dental care agencies

TIER #4

9. All other requests for PPE will be considered on a case-by-case basis

*The responsibility to prioritize requests is on the Muni, as the bearer of the financial burden. Requests will be fulfilled based on supplies and equipment available and on-hand at the Muni warehouse location. The Muni reserves the right to not fill orders, only partially fill orders, or substitute appropriate products as available.

For questions about the process, you can call the municipality directly at 907-343-1400.

