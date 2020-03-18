Neighbors in East Anchorage look out for each other amid COVID-19 pandemic

During stressful times, sometimes the smallest gesture can go a long way. Some neighbors over in East Anchorage are trying to look out for each other during this stressful time as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sue Fredrick was surprised when her neighbor Edward Tiulana checked on her the other day, asking if she was ok or needed anything.

"It was just so wonderful to see," Frederick said. "This is how we should be with neighbors with everything going on."

Tiulana said he felt the need to check on Fredrick after his neighbor Robert Bacod left him a care package.

"We just want to make sure everyone feels stable and looked out for," Tiulana said.

Fredrick said she hopes sharing this story will inspire others to reach out and check on their neighbors.