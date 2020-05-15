New COVID-19 case reported in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corp. is reporting that a traveler coming from Anchorage to Bethel and traveling on to a village has tested positive for COVID-19. The person is now self-isolating and working with state epidemiologists to contact people who may have been in close contact with this individual.

The corporation did not name the village but said that clinic staff in the village have been notified and that a response team is traveling there Friday to provide rapid screening and testing.

YKHC has been offering an optional COVID-19 test for all travelers flying to Bethel from Anchorage, and the new positive case was tested in Bethel but was asymptomatic at the airport. YKHC is urging travelers in the area to get tested, as they state more than half of the passengers coming to Bethel refuse testing.

The new case was reported Friday, and so it won’t show in the state’s coronavirus dashboard until Saturday afternoon as the dashboard is updated once daily showing data from the previous day.

Outside of the new case in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area, the state reported one new COVID-19 case in the Anchorage Municipality on Friday. The new case is a female aged 20-29. The state is reporting two new hospitalizations as well, bringing the cumulative hospitalizations up to 41.

The state has also recorded eight cases of the virus in nonresidents in Alaska. A new nonresident case was reported in the Municipality of Anchorage in a seafood industry worker on Friday.

There have been over 32,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Alaska.

