New COVID-19 death reported by DHSS, 15 new cases announced Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 403 recovered cases, with 210 cases still active.
The State of Alaska has had 625 cumulative cases for residents and 65 non-resident cases.
According to DHSS, there are six in the Municipality of Anchorage, one in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, five in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one in Sitka,
There are a total of 51 hospitalizations and 12 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.
The new death is that of an Anchorage resident DHSS' website says.
Deaths reported:
- Anchorage:6
- Anchor Point: 2
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
- Wasilla: 1
- Petersburg: 1
Currently, there are 15 COVID-19 positive or persons under investigation hospitalized.
Municipality of Anchorage: 307
- Anchorage: 270
- Chugiak: 7
- Eagle River: 25
- Girdwood: 5
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 102
- Anchor Point: 8
- Fritz Creek: 3
- Homer: 29
- Kenai: 13
- Nikiski: 5
- Other North:1
- Other South: 23
- Seward: 4
- Soldotna: 13
- Sterling: 3
Kodiak Island Borough: 2
- Kodiak: 2
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 89
- Fairbanks: 67
- North Pole: 21
- Other: 1
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3
- Delta Junction: 1
- Tok: 2
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Other: 1
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 41
- Palmer: 11
- Wasilla: 26
- Willow: 1
- Big Lake: 2
- Other: 1
Nome Census Area: 4
- Nome: 4
North Slope Borough: 1
- Other: 1
Northwest Arctic Borough: 4
Southeast Alaska: 66
- Haines Borough: 1
- Douglas: 2
- Juneau: 35
- Ketchikan: 16
- Petersburg: 4
- Craig: 2
- Sitka: 6
- Wrangell: 1
Bethel Census Area: 3
- Bethel: 1
- Other: 2
Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Other: 1
