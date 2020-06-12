New COVID-19 death reported by DHSS, 15 new cases announced Friday

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 403 recovered cases, with 210 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 625 cumulative cases for residents and 65 non-resident cases.

According to DHSS, there are six in the Municipality of Anchorage, one in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, five in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one in Sitka,

There are a total of 51 hospitalizations and 12 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

The new death is that of an Anchorage resident DHSS' website says.

Deaths reported:



Anchorage:6



Anchor Point: 2



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2



Wasilla: 1



Petersburg: 1

Currently, there are 15 COVID-19 positive or persons under investigation hospitalized.

Municipality of Anchorage: 307



Anchorage: 270

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 25

Girdwood: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 102



Anchor Point: 8

Fritz Creek: 3

Homer: 29

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 5

Other North:1

Other South: 23

Seward: 4

Soldotna: 13

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 2



Kodiak: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 89



Fairbanks: 67

North Pole: 21

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 41



Palmer: 11

Wasilla: 26

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 2

Other: 1

Nome Census Area: 4



Nome: 4

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

Other: 3 Kotzebue: 1

Southeast Alaska: 66



Haines Borough: 1

Douglas: 2

Juneau: 35

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 6

Wrangell: 1

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

