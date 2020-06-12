New COVID-19 death reported by DHSS, 15 new cases announced Friday

Updated: Fri 11:22 AM, Jun 12, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 403 recovered cases, with 210 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 625 cumulative cases for residents and 65 non-resident cases.

According to DHSS, there are six in the Municipality of Anchorage, one in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, five in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one in Sitka,

There are a total of 51 hospitalizations and 12 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

The new death is that of an Anchorage resident DHSS' website says.

Deaths reported:

  • Anchorage:6

  • Anchor Point: 2

  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

  • Wasilla: 1

  • Petersburg: 1

Currently, there are 15 COVID-19 positive or persons under investigation hospitalized.

Municipality of Anchorage: 307

  • Anchorage: 270
  • Chugiak: 7
  • Eagle River: 25
  • Girdwood: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 102

  • Anchor Point: 8
  • Fritz Creek: 3
  • Homer: 29
  • Kenai: 13
  • Nikiski: 5
  • Other North:1
  • Other South: 23
  • Seward: 4
  • Soldotna: 13
  • Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 2

  • Kodiak: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 89

  • Fairbanks: 67
  • North Pole: 21
  • Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

  • Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 41

  • Palmer: 11
  • Wasilla: 26
  • Willow: 1
  • Big Lake: 2
  • Other: 1

Nome Census Area: 4

  • Nome: 4

North Slope Borough: 1

  • Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

  • Other: 3
  • Kotzebue: 1

    • Southeast Alaska: 66

    • Haines Borough: 1
    • Douglas: 2
    • Juneau: 35
    • Ketchikan: 16
    • Petersburg: 4
    • Craig: 2
    • Sitka: 6
    • Wrangell: 1

    Bethel Census Area: 3

    • Bethel: 1
    • Other: 2

    Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

    • Other: 1

