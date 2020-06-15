New cab business opens in Anchorage

The businesses of moving people around have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local taxi cab companies were already struggling pre-pandemic due to competition from ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

But one former cab driver is ready to take on that challenge.

“It doesn't faze us as a company at all because the public needs transportation one way or another,” Guerra said.

Hector Guerra, owner of Independent Taxi, launched his new cab business a week ago with ten cabs.

“Local alternative, honest business that is intending to essentially just pick up the customer, take them where they need to go, and do it again as much as possible,” he said.

He says he sees a void in the market and wants to change the image of cabbies.

“As the bad stigma that's happened a lot in the transportation industry, we want to take away from that and we want to show a new face,” he added.

Checker Cab, one of the two larger cab companies in Anchorage announced last week that it would be closing due to the impacts of the pandemic.

With fewer people traveling and leaving their homes the past couple of months, business has been slow for the cab drivers.

“It's bad because of the coronavirus it affected us, and we are more cabs than we need, so there isn't enough business for this many cabs,” Ali Eren said.

Bob Ransom has been a cab driver since the 1980’s and says he’s excited for a new company to enter the market.

“We are real excited to have a new, fresh look on things that will have lower fees for the drivers and the owners that is going to help a lot,” Ransom said.

Guerra says he plans to offer lower rates than typical ride-sharing companies. Independent Taxi can be reached at 550-5000.

