New coronavirus cases push statewide number up to 133, with two more hospitalized

The state announced Tuesday another rise in confirmed coronavirus cases across Alaska, with 14 new positive tests recorded. This brings the state total to 133.

Nine people total have been hospitalized with complications of coronavirus as well, up from seven cumulatively the day before.

A total of more than 4,600 tests have been performed in Alaska.

Two of the 14 new positive cases are considered travel-related, including a case in Kenai. Also included in the 14 new cases are ones added from the City and Borough of Juneau, which earlier in the day announced four more confirmed cases, bringing Juneau's total to nine. A case out of Prudhoe Bay was also announced by BP Alaska Tuesday morning.

The total breakdown of the new cases includes two positive tests out of Anchorage, two out of Eagle River, five out of Fairbanks, and four out of Juneau with one out of Kenai, as mentioned above.

The increase marks a rise since Monday, when there were 119 cases statewide, with seven confirmed hospitalizations. The three recorded deaths include the passing of a longtime Petersburg resident who succumbed to complications of the virus in Washington State.

