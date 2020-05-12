Dunleavy officially eases travel rules within Alaska, on road & ferry systems

A new health mandate will allow travel within the state to communities connected by the road systems or the Alaska Marine Highway. The mandate goes into effect as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Alaskans are only allowed to travel freely between communities on defined road systems. The mandate defines those communities as those connected by road to the Seward, Parks, Klondike, Richardson, Sterling and Top of the World Highways. All communities that are served by an inter-island ferry system are now able to move between communities as well. Travel between these areas is allowed through several regular means of transportation including vehicle, boat, ferry or aircraft.

All travel outside the road systems or the Marine Highway is still prohibited unless for critical personal needs or work for essential services. Currently, the state is defining critical personal needs as anything related to obtaining or selling groceries, home goods, fuel for vehicles and homes as well as transportation necessary for health needs or child custody exchanges.

While traveling, the state is still urging residents to minimize their exposure to COVID-19. Their precautions include:

- Reducing the number of stops on the way to a final destination

- If travelers do stop, only one traveler in the group shall engage with food or gas vendors and they must practice social distancing measures

- Cloth face coverings are recommended when interacting with a vendor

- Travelers in vehicles who stop should wash their hands or use sanitizer before exiting their vehicle and after returning to their vehicle

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.