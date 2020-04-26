New mom shares story after daughter is born premature during COVID-19 pandemic

For new parents, those first moments with a new baby are everything. They're memories you cherish forever, but in the midst of a pandemic, hospital protocols have increased in order to keep new moms, babies, and families safe.

Jade Glick's daughter was born at 29 weeks. Due to the hospital restrictions on visitors during COVID-19 at at Providence Hospital during that time, she chose to stay in the NICU with her premature daughter for five weeks, with her family unable to visit her.

"It has been a roller coaster. I think is the best way to describe it, " she told Channel 2 over FaceTime.

Since then, Providence has changed their protocol. Parents are now allowed to come and go as long as they follow certain precautions.

A statement from Providence reads "These are unusual times requiring us to take unusual actions to keep our community safe. We are making every attempt to keep fragile Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies, their families and our caregivers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since March 17, visitor restrictions have been in place at The Children's Hospital at Providence and Providence Alaska Medical Center. However, children receiving care at The Children's Hospital at Providence may have two parents or guardians present who should stay in the unit as much as possible. This includes the Newborn Intensive Care Unit."

The statement went on to say that starting April 18, parents who must leave will be provided one pass per day to leave the hospital. Upon return, the must have the pass in their possession and will be screened prior to reentry to the hospital.

Glick said the five weeks without being able to see her family in person were hard, but FaceTime has been her saving grace. She says what got her through was words of kindness and care baskets from friends and family.

When she was finally able to leave the hospital to see her family, she was overcome with emotion.

"When they told me, immediately, I cried. Just because that meant I got to see my kids. I got to be outside for a minute," Glick said.

Glick says she hopes that other moms know they have a support system out there during these trying times.

"I just hope that they know that it's going to be ok. It's going to be scary, if anyone delivers during this, its scary. Premie or not. But the hospital, I mean, any hospital, they're going to take care of you," she said.

Glick and her daughter will stay in the NICU until her daughter gets to term weight. Right now, they're aiming at being able to leave on June 4th.

