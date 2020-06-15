New options for COVID-19 rent, mortgage assistance

Alaskans and Anchorage residents have new options for seeking relief with housing payments. The Municipality of Anchorage, via the United Way, has one million dollars to disperse up to $2,000 to qualified Anchorage Residents. The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation has 10 million dollars in federal CARES Act money to distribute one-time grants of up to $1,200 to as many qualified Alaskans as it can as quickly as possible.

Both programs are meant to prevent evictions, foreclosures, and homelessness, and are available to Alaskans experiencing a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Pre-screening for the Anchorage program is available through 2-1-1. From there, applicants are connected to Lutheran Social Services for an appointment. Individuals seeking assistance need to bring a valid I.D., paystub, and lease or mortgage information. Those who qualify will have checks made out to their landlord or mortgage company at those appointments. Assistance is available for the month beginning April, 2020.

Anchorage residents are limited to $1,000 per month in assistance for up to two months, resulting in a total assistance amount of $2,000. Funds will only be given in the amount necessary, and may be lower than the maximum available.

The program offered through the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation will be dispersed through a randomized lottery system. Applicants may register between June 15 and June 26, 2020. AHFC estimates it will be able to serve 8,000 - 12,000 households, depending on need.

To apply for the AHFC rent and mortgage relief program, visit AlaskaHousingRelief.org or text ‘RELIEF’ to (833) 440-0420. Income guidelines apply. In Anchorage, the maximum allowable housheold income is $77,840.00.

A third option for housing payment assistance is rent reduction through the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. The program, which is open to qualified households in an Alaska Housing program, can lower rent by 28.5 percent of reduced income for a three-month period.

More information on rent reduction can be found at https://www.ahfc.us/blog/posts/apply-reduced-rent.