Newly discovered snake species named after Harry Potter character

(CNN) - There may be nothing about it that says "magic" or "witchcraft,” but a newly discovered snake species has still been named after a character from the Harry Potter series.

Scientists in India decided to call the green pit viper "Trimeresurus Salazar."

The name is an ode to Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft, which is where Potter and his pals mastered their wizardry skills.

Slytherin is known, among other things, for his ability to talk to snakes.

The scientists’ findings have been published in the journal “Zoosystematics and Evolution.”

