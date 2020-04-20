Newly reopened fabric stores working to supply face mask materials

Sitting in a now-quiet strip mall in Eagle River is a sewing store called the Quilt Cache. Like other fabric stores around Anchorage, it’s recently reopened after being reclassified as essential businesses. The owner, Carla Eisberg has been running the business for five years, and now that she’s reopened the store, she said things have been very busy.

“I’ve been working like crazy,” she said.

The cause for the rush: wave after wave of customers buying supplies to make face masks.

“I had one customer that called, through Facebook messaging, she’s made over 400,” Eisberg said. “And I know she’s not alone.”

Eisberg said fabrics and threads are selling fast, but another component of facemasks has already flown off her shelves.

“I did have some elastic, that went real fast,” she said. “I can’t even get it from my vendors anymore.”

Instead, she said she’s recommending her customers use elastic from old fitted sheets, and if they need fabric to go along with it, they’ll have to wait outside.

“Nobody in the store,” Eisberg said. “But I do have a little bench outside that I set things out for them to pick up.”

Because of the hunker down order, fabric stores like the Cache can only do curbside pickup, so Eisberg has had to try some new methods to let people see what they’re buying.

“We gave a new twist on window shopping,” she said laughing. “They’ll stand out the window, and I’ll bring [fabrics] up and show and show, and point and point.”

She’s also started texting and messaging pictures of fabrics, as well as setting up a Facebook store, so people can browse without being inside the store. Eisberg said it’s a lot of work, but she thinks sewing and crafting help to keep people grounded, as well as safe, during this pandemic.

“It’s a whole down-home thing to do,” she said. “Sewing has got us through a lot.”

